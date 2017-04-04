Tony Romo has interest from three TV networks already

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

Tony Romo may be retiring, but he’s about to become a sought-after free agent again.

With this morning’s news that the Cowboys quarterback is leaving the game to focus on a television career, the next wave of speculation will be where that career will continue.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Romo has already received interest from at least three networks — CBS, FOX, and NBC.

The CBS link has been out there, with him as a possible replacement for Phil Simms in the broadcast booth.

The report also suggests that Romo could make a decision on his next job as early as today.

Of course, he could always head out on a free agent tour, but visiting network executives rather than the Broncos or the Texans or any other teams.