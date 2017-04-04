Tony Romo says Cowboys cut him to let him keep bonus money

The Cowboys did Tony Romo a big favor when they released him today.
By cutting Romo, rather than placing him on the NFL’s reserve/retired list, the Cowboys gave Romo the freedom to change his mind about retirement and sign with any team at any time. Romo says he’s committed to broadcasting and is done playing, but many players have said they were done only to get the itch to play again. Romo can, and he doesn’t need the Cowboys’ permission now.
But Romo said on a CBS conference call today that the Cowboys were doing him a different kind of favor by cutting him: Romo said the reason he asked the Cowboys to cut him was so that he wouldn’t be obligated to pay back a portion of his signing bonus. If he had retired, the Cowboys could have forced him to pay back $5 million in previously paid bonus money. Romo says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was doing him a kindness with the roster transaction.
“I’ve never had a better boss or mentor than Jerry Jones,” Romo said.
It’s still possible that Romo could make Jones regret that kindness by signing on with another team, and helping that team beat the Cowboys. But Romo insists he’s done, and Jones apparently believes him, and is willing to give him a $5 million farewell gift.
I knew he would take care of Romo. You people love to bash Jerry behind your computers but name one former player who had bad things to say about him.
Great gift to his kin.
Jerrah still called greg hardy a leader, so he’s still bad.
I’ve bashed Jerrah many times but if this plays out as reported, good on him. Romo was more than a good soldier for the ‘Boys and I wish him well moving forward.
But jerry’s a hartless jerk, right?
Wait so Jerry isn’t a bad guy after all?..hmm because just scrolling through a lot of the comments on pft artices you would think he was the worst type of person–an honest appraisal of this situation is no different than any previous players that left the Cowboys, they all love Jerry Jones and have only positive things to say about him as a boss and person. Good on Tony for his professionalism, even better because it was on his terms.
Someday Romo will come back as coach, not necessarily a head coach, but Jerry might not be around by then.
As much as I think Jerrah is a big dork and should not be playing GM or team Dr. to the detriment of the franchise, I do believe he is loyal to a fault and that he did this out of respect and friendship for Tony. So, if true, as much as I hate to say it, good on you, Jerry.
his views on domestic abuse and hypocrticial comments regarding zeke provide plenty of ammo.
I admire Jerry’s compassion for his people. I know first hand what he did to help a young man continue his career and beyond. This move doesn’t surprise me. A person can be a businessman like Jones or like Trump. I’ll take Jones any day of the week.
Uh huh, cut him and let him keep the bonus money with the understanding he would take the broadcasting gig and not go to certain teams.
what is the cap hit or salary cap ramifications to the cowboys?
Regardless, I don’t fault him at all. I used to play a ton of Madden and so many people still do. The franchise mode was the best, IMO, and Jerry is doing that in real life. I bet more people would do the same if given the chance and most, if not all, wouldn’t admit it.
Translation: it cost Jerry 5 mil to both save face and keep Romo from playing for the Broncos, Texans or Redskins. Because sure as hell nothing else about the way this went down jives with the end result.
I don’t understand how giving Tony Romo more money makes someone a good person.
Low standards, I guess.
Good job on Jerry’s part for doing right by Romo, Romo deserves it..
Any true Cowboy fan still doesn’t believe Jerry has enough credit in the fan bank to make up for his past screwups…
1) Annoying Jimmy Johnson
2) Not drafting Randy Moss
3) Trading 2 #1’s for Joey Galloway
4) Trading #1, #3 and #6 for Roy Williams
5) Chan Gailey
6) Dave Campo
7) 8 billion other things…..
Jerry is good to his long term players almost to a fault. You don’t see any long term Dallas Cowboy players talking bad about him.
Regardless, I don’t fault him at all. I used to play a ton of Madden…………… Total NFL expert!
Pure Pro fan boy, right here! LOL!
OR, Romo could have waited 2 more weeks and force them to cut him or pay him for the whole year.
Really they were not doing him a big favor.
The only $5 Million I have is from 8 Ball Pool. And Romo gets it as a parting gift!
That’s funny, Lynch retired and Seattle let him keep his 5 mil bonus money. Cowboys just did him one better by release which on paper allows him the freedom to go anywhere if he gets the itch…..but there sure seems to be more to this wink wink story.