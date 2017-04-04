Tony Romo: Texans were my top choice, but TV is what I want to do

If Tony Romo had played in the NFL this season, he would have liked to do so in Houston. But that wasn’t in the cards.
Romo said today after CBS officially announced that he is their new No. 1 analyst on both Sunday afternoons and Thursday nights that he would have liked to play for the Texans, if he had played another NFL season.
“Houston was at the top of the list of teams that I looked at,” Romo said.
But Romo said that he ultimately decided that he wants to be a broadcaster for decades to come, and CBS made him the best offer he received.
“Knowing what I want to do the next 15, 20, 30 years, I really felt as though it was the right decision at this time,” Romo said. “I’m really excited about the new challenge ahead. I didn’t come to this conclusion lightly.”
Romo will be a free agent and could still change his mind and sign with an NFL team, and he acknowledged that, “I don’t know if the competitive fire is ever going to go away.” But he didn’t sound like he has any interest in playing for the Texans, or anyone else, in 2017 — or ever again. He sounds committed to broadcasting.
Really he can’t break his contract with CBS, I doubt that Jerry and his buddy Goodell would let that happen. Romo will never play in the NFL again.
romo is soft, took the easy way out of town. he never cared about the Ring!
Donovan McNabb was more of a winner than Tony Romo but for obvious reasons, Romo exits the stage as if he was Johnny Elway.
For obvious CLEAR reasons. Double standard will never stop existing in this country.
This is gonna suck I hope Zac takes his spot on CBS too !
It’s one thing to be retired now,
It’s a another thing to be retired 2 weeks before the season kicks off.
I think he’ll play. And I think CBS will gladly re-hire him whenever he retires again.
Good for him! He was fun to watch play the game! Looking forward to seeing the next part of his career!