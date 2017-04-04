Tony Romo: Texans were my top choice, but TV is what I want to do

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

If Tony Romo had played in the NFL this season, he would have liked to do so in Houston. But that wasn’t in the cards.

Romo said today after CBS officially announced that he is their new No. 1 analyst on both Sunday afternoons and Thursday nights that he would have liked to play for the Texans, if he had played another NFL season.

“Houston was at the top of the list of teams that I looked at,” Romo said.

But Romo said that he ultimately decided that he wants to be a broadcaster for decades to come, and CBS made him the best offer he received.

“Knowing what I want to do the next 15, 20, 30 years, I really felt as though it was the right decision at this time,” Romo said. “I’m really excited about the new challenge ahead. I didn’t come to this conclusion lightly.”

Romo will be a free agent and could still change his mind and sign with an NFL team, and he acknowledged that, “I don’t know if the competitive fire is ever going to go away.” But he didn’t sound like he has any interest in playing for the Texans, or anyone else, in 2017 — or ever again. He sounds committed to broadcasting.