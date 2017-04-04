Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 7:24 AM EDT

Said Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander of coach Sean McDermott, “Didn’t say a lot word wise, but said a lot as far as what he demands of us, and what he expects and I think everybody is on the same page as far as were we need to go. Now it’s about leadership coming from myself, coaching staff, other guys to continue that.”

How will the Dolphins deploy their new safeties?

Will RB Brandon Bolden return to the Patriots?

A list of offseason dates to remember for the Jets.

Temple LB Haason Reddick is on the Ravens’ radar.

DL Marcus Hardison is still looking to play his first regular season snaps for the Bengals.

The list of Browns pre-draft visits continues to grow.

The Steelers looked at offensive prospects on Monday.

Texas WR Jacorey Warrick has been invited to the Texans’ workouts for local draft prospects.

Will the Colts be going for defensive help in the first round?

Jaguars T Branden Albert made a donation to help an upstate New York couple with child care while they are working.

What would an ideal Titans schedule look like?

Three Broncos signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.

A walk through the history of Chiefs sixth-round picks.

Rickey Henderson will miss having the Raiders in Oakland.

Said Chargers TE Antonio Gates of San Diego, “It’s very imperative that we continue to say thank you to the fans that supported us over the years.”

The Cowboys continue to look at defensive prospects heading into the draft.

Giants WR and North Carolina basketball fan Odell Beckham had a good Monday night.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team would like to get Isaac Seumalo into the offensive line mix.

A look at the risks and rewards of LB Zach Brown’s deal with the Redskins.

Bears QB Mike Glennon gets good reviews from Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter.

Will the Lions signing G T.J. Lang help them while hurting the Packers?

The Packers have set the dates for their offseason work.

The Vikings continue to look at running back options.

Former Falcons G Chris Chester expanded on his reasons for retiring.

A big move up the draft board might not make sense for the Panthers.

The Saints are two weeks away from starting their offseason work.

A look at the prospects due to visit the Buccaneers for their local workout day.

The Cardinals will see how LB Rueben Foster is recovering from shoulder surgery.

The Rams have players shifting positions on both sides of the ball.

A look at some potential defensive line fits for the 49ers in the draft.

The Seahawks’ offseason schedule includes fewer OTA workouts than usual.