Tyrod Taylor felt “explosive” in first post-surgery workout

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 7:33 AM EDT

The Bills were one of two teams to start their offseason workouts on Monday and that meant quarterback Tyrod Taylor was doing football activities for the first time since having groin surgery in early January.

Taylor was declared medically cleared in late February, but there was no way to put that to the test in a team setting. Monday’s workout was hardly a full-scale practice, but it did give Taylor the chance to do some things he hasn’t done since the surgery and he said it all went well.

“That was my first time actually sprinting and going out there and doing full-movement things,” Taylor said, via the Buffalo News. “But I feel great since the surgery. The doctors here and the training staff here have done a great job of getting me back to 100 percent, so I feel real good. I feel very explosive.”

The workout was also Taylor’s first since the hiring of coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, who was on the Ravens’ staff when Taylor was in Baltimore. Taylor said that led to some familiarity when he first reviewed a playbook that he describes as player-friendly because it takes “advantage of each player’s strength.”