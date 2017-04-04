What’s next for Broncos, Texans?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

With quarterback Tony Romo apparently out of play for the foreseeable future, the Broncos and Texans needs to move on with their alternative quarterback plans.

For the Broncos, the plan apparently is to stand pat with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch competing for the starting job. A veteran presence also is possible (currently, there are no others on the roster), but a big move to bring in someone like Jay Cutler or Colin Kaepernick seems unlikely.

For the Texans, it’s Tom Savage and Brandon Freaking Weeden. Last week in Arizona, coach Bill O’Brien didn’t slam the door on Colin Kaepernick. (Jay Cutler and Bill O’Brien would be an entertaining sitcom that gets canceled after four episodes because one of the main characters has strangled the other.) O’Brien also addressed the difficulty of plugging in a new quarterback after the offseason program; if a move is going to be made, then, it could be made sooner than later.

Either way, the closure (for now) of the Romo situation gives the teams that were considering him clarity. And now they can continue down the unclear path of staffing the most important position on the field.