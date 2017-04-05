Saints parting ways with Luke McCown today

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

The Saints brought back their old backup quarterback, so they don’t need the guy who’s been in that spot while he was gone.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are releasing quarterback Luke McCown today.

The addition of Chase Daniel made McCown moot, since they also have 2015 third-rounder Garrett Grayson hanging around.

McCown has been with the Saints since 2013, but didn’t throw a pass last year. He’s also spent time with the Browns, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Falcons.