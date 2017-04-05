Bears pass-rusher Pernell McPhee feeling “sexier” than ever

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is hoping to be much healthier this year.

But beyond staying on the field, he’s at least going to look better.

Via John Mullin of CSNChicago.com, McPhee has dropped 25 pounds since last offseason.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m sexier, it’s a blessing and I can’t wait till the season starts.”

McPhee said there wasn’t any great secret to his weight loss, either.

“Don’t eat after 7 o’clock at night,” he said. “Just pound yourself with water. That’s the only way I did it. . . .

“It was really important. Usually when I’d get out of bed, it’d take me about a good second to start walking, but I can get up and run right now. So it’s a blessing coming from where I was to now.”

He’s been plagued by knee and shoulder injuries since joining the Bears in two years ago, but he came back to play well when he did play last year, and they’re hoping the improved conditioning can keep him on it longer.