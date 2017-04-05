Bears sign cornerback B.W. Webb

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 5, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday the signing of former New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb.

Webb appeared in 14 games and made eight starts for the Saints a season ago. He recorded 28 tackles with an interception and 11 passes defended.

Webb has been a vagabond since being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent just one season in Dallas before moving on to Pittsburgh in 2014, Tennessee in 2015 and New Orleans last year.

Webb is the fourth defensive back added by Chicago in free agency, joining Prince Amukamara, Quinton Demps and Marcus Cooper.