Brandon Bolden re-signs with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

The Patriots have re-signed one of their free agent running backs, but it isn’t LeGarrette Blount.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have reached agreement on a new deal with Brandon Bolden. Bolden has spent the last five seasons with the team.

Bolden’s return probably won’t mean much on the offensive side of the ball. While he’s seen time on offense over the years, Bolden was almost exclusively a special teams player during the 2016 season and touched the ball just three times during the regular season.

Bolden joins James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, D.J. Foster and fullback James Develin as backfield pieces for the Patriots. Should Blount return (or Adrian Peterson sign after visiting with the team earlier this week), special teams would almost certainly represent Bolden’s path to remaining on the roster for a sixth straight year.