Brian Daboll uses Patriots connection to help Alabama quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

When Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian left for the NFL, a former NFL assistant landed in Sarkisian’s spot. And Brian Daboll has been using his connection to the Patriots to help Alabama’s offense.

Via Greg Ostendorf of ESPN.com, Daboll has connected quarterback Jalen Hurts with both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as Daboll teaches Hurts specific plays and concepts from the New England offense.

“We’re running some of the same stuff they’ve ran, so he’ll call Tom Brady and ask him what his top five plays are,” Hurts said, via Ostendorf. “It’s cool because we’re running the same plays he’s ran.”

It’s one thing to use the same plays, it’s quite another to execute them the right way. Still, with a stout defense under Nick Saban, the Alabama offense doesn’t need to be spectacular to position the Crimson Tide for more and more and more championships.