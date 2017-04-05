Cam Sutton catches Patriots’ interest

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

The Patriots aren’t interested simply in veteran cornerbacks, their acquisition of Stephon Gilmore and flirtation with Richard Sherman notwithstanding.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots have held a private workout with former Tennessee cornerback Cam Sutton. Sutton also has worked out for the Saints and Titans, and he has another workout set for next week.

Sutton, via Nolan Nawrocki’s annual draft preview, the cornerback/punt returner has been pegged as a third- or fourth-round prospect. The biggest knock is his size (5-11, 188) and thin frame, which will make it harder to redirect NFL receivers at the line of scrimmage. He also had the smallest hands of all defensive backs at the Scouting Combine.

Still, Sutton was a four-year starter for Tennessee, and he draws high marks for his anticipation when reading pass routes. He also was a team captain, which speaks well to his work ethic, personality, and the example he sets.