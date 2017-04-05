Cardinals’ Marquis Bundy arrested for disorderly conduct

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2017, 5:46 AM EDT

Cardinals receiver Marquis Bundy was arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct and failing to obey a police officer.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reports that the arrest took place outside a Scottsdale club on Saturday. Police say Bundy was upset about losing his hat inside the club and police tried to calm him down.

Eventually, police say, they told Bundy to leave, he refused and yelled at them and was arrested.

Bundy made the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie last year but never made it on the field for a regular-season game.