Chiefs had DeShone Kizer in for a visit

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

The Chiefs kicked off this week by having Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in for a visit and he’s not the only quarterback they’re checking out with the draft approaching.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer has also been in for a visit with the team. Kizer has drawn a great deal of interest in recent weeks, working out for the Chargers, Bears, Jets and Browns during that span, and joins Watson, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes as the most-discussed prospects at the position.

Part of the discussion around Kizer has come from his college coach Brian Kelly, who said this week that he believes Kizer should still be in South Bend playing for the Irish rather than preparing to get paid for playing football. Kelly praised the quarterback’s skills while calling him “an unfinished product” who would benefit from more tutelage at the college level.

That may not be a major issue for the Chiefs, however. With Alex Smith still on the roster, Kizer would have time to continue learning and refining his game before Kansas City would be thinking about putting him in the lineup and their meeting may have given them a better idea about how well that would fit into their plans at the position.