Derek Barnett draws interest from several teams

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnett, regarded by many as one of the top players in the draft at his position, has been spending plenty of times showing teams what he can do.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Barnett has worked out private with the Patriots, Saints, Bengals, and Titans. He also has visited the Browns.

Barnett worked out at the Scouting Combine despite suffering from a virus. He exited Tennessee as the school’s all-time sack leader with 32, breaking the record held by Reggie White.