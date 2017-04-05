 Skip to content

Derek Barnett draws interest from several teams

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT
Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnett, regarded by many as one of the top players in the draft at his position, has been spending plenty of times showing teams what he can do.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Barnett has worked out private with the Patriots, Saints, Bengals, and Titans. He also has visited the Browns.

Barnett worked out at the Scouting Combine despite suffering from a virus. He exited Tennessee as the school’s all-time sack leader with 32, breaking the record held by Reggie White.

4 Responses to “Derek Barnett draws interest from several teams”
  1. whodoyousuppose says: Apr 5, 2017 11:39 AM

    So, in summary, multiple teams are interested in a first-round talent. Absolutely remarkable.

  2. sceaglesfan says: Apr 5, 2017 12:03 PM

    Apparently NFL teams are looking to draft really good college football players. Food for thought.

  3. mikelitoris1 says: Apr 5, 2017 12:49 PM

    Big if true 😐

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Apr 5, 2017 12:56 PM

    He will do great..Believe me.

