Deshaun Watson set to visit Jaguars this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 7:13 AM EDT

The Jaguars haven’t made a call about picking up the option on quarterback Blake Bortles‘ contract for the 2018 season and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin offered something well short of a vote of confidence in Bortles’ long-term place in Jacksonville’s lineup earlier this year.

Given those realities, it probably shouldn’t come as a great surprise that they are doing some research on one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will visit with the team over the next two days.

With the fourth overall pick, the Jaguars could be in position to select Watson come April 27 and doing so would throw a curveball based on what most project the team to do with their top pick. Shaking things up after another dismal campaign was what Coughlin’s arrival was supposed to represent, however, and a quarterback change is a quick way to do that.

Watson will have company on the team’s visitor roll this week. Three running backs are due in and Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports that Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, Alabama linebacker Rueben Foster and LSU safety Jamal Adams will also be meeting with the team.