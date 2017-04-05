Dolphins sign David Fales

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

The Dolphins have added another quarterback to their 90-man roster.

James Walker of ESPN.com reports that the team has signed David Fales as a free agent. He joins Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore and Brandon Doughty on the depth chart.

Fales was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014 and spent two years with the team before getting cut last September. He landed on Baltimore’s practice squad for a couple of months before being re-signed to Chicago’s active roster in November. He made his regular season debut in the final game of last season and went 2-of-5 for 22 yards.

The Dolphins have said that Tannehill’s knee is healed after the injury that kept him from playing in the final weeks of last season, but Fales’ presence gives them someone else to take reps and avoid overtaxing Tannehill during offseason work. How Fales fares in that work will likely impact whether he sticks around as a third quarterback beyond the offseason.