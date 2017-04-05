Ego Ferguson fails physical with Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

The Packers may need to see if they can claim id, or superego.

Because Ego Ferguson won’t be joining them.

According to the league’s transaction wire, defensive tackle Ego Ferguson failed his physical and won’t be joining them after all. The Packers claimed him off waivers from the Bears yesterday.

It’s probably not a surprise, as Ferguson has battled injuries his whole career, missing all of last season with a shoulder problem and 12 games in 2015 with knee problems.

The 2014 second-rounder now subject to waivers again if anyone else wants to give him a shot.