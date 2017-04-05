Ego Ferguson fails physical with Packers

The Packers may need to see if they can claim id, or superego.
Because Ego Ferguson won’t be joining them.
According to the league’s transaction wire, defensive tackle Ego Ferguson failed his physical and won’t be joining them after all. The Packers claimed him off waivers from the Bears yesterday.
It’s probably not a surprise, as Ferguson has battled injuries his whole career, missing all of last season with a shoulder problem and 12 games in 2015 with knee problems.
The 2014 second-rounder now subject to waivers again if anyone else wants to give him a shot.
This guy would instantly upgrade the running backs, quarterbacks or…oh, heck. He’d be an immediate upgrade anywhere on the Vikings.
>
There is really a player named “Ego”?
Too bad that he failed the physical, but I’m good with him not making the Pack.
No way this guy was going to be the answer.
That must have been a blow to his… ego.
That’s a real blow to, the Packers depth at the position.
Sad day for the Pack. He was probably going to be their best defender even if he couldn’t pass a physical to be honest.
That bloated scouting department couldn’t figure this out before bringing him in?
Ted Fail.
Eliot Fail.