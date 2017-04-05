 Skip to content

Ego Ferguson fails physical with Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers may need to see if they can claim id, or superego.

Because Ego Ferguson won’t be joining them.

According to the league’s transaction wire, defensive tackle Ego Ferguson failed his physical and won’t be joining them after all. The Packers claimed him off waivers from the Bears yesterday.

It’s probably not a surprise, as Ferguson has battled injuries his whole career, missing all of last season with a shoulder problem and 12 games in 2015 with knee problems.

The 2014 second-rounder now subject to waivers again if anyone else wants to give him a shot.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
7 Responses to “Ego Ferguson fails physical with Packers”
  1. tokyosandblaster says: Apr 5, 2017 5:13 PM

    This guy would instantly upgrade the running backs, quarterbacks or…oh, heck. He’d be an immediate upgrade anywhere on the Vikings.

    >

  2. corkspop says: Apr 5, 2017 5:18 PM

    There is really a player named “Ego”?

  3. skimbell says: Apr 5, 2017 5:22 PM

    Too bad that he failed the physical, but I’m good with him not making the Pack.
    No way this guy was going to be the answer.

  4. elyasm says: Apr 5, 2017 5:24 PM

    That must have been a blow to his… ego.

  5. mostepicgnar says: Apr 5, 2017 5:33 PM

    That’s a real blow to, the Packers depth at the position.

  6. tjacks7 says: Apr 5, 2017 5:41 PM

    Sad day for the Pack. He was probably going to be their best defender even if he couldn’t pass a physical to be honest.

  7. 4sacroc says: Apr 5, 2017 5:41 PM

    That bloated scouting department couldn’t figure this out before bringing him in?

    Ted Fail.

    Eliot Fail.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!