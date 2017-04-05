Former Lions, Dolphins safety arrested, doesn’t seem to mind

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 6:15 AM EDT

For a guy who got arrested, Louis Delmas has a lot to smile about.

According to David Neal of the Miami Herald, the former Lions and Dolphins safety was arrested for taunting police while they were trying to test his friend during a DUI stop.

Delmas was the passenger in a car driven by Andry Madrigal, who got a DUI and was arrested for knowingly driving with a suspended license — since it was the 30th and 31st driving citations he’s received since 2006. But while Miami-Dade Police were administering roadside sobriety tests to Madrigal, officers reported that Delmas kept yelling at them, despite multiple requests to stop.

So they arrested him for a municipal ordinance violation, resisting arrest without violence.

He apparently thought this was a hoot, as he provided them with one of the best arrest mug shots we’ve seen in a while.

Delmas hasn’t been heard from on the field since 2015 training camp with the Dolphins, when he suffered a second torn ACL which ended his career. He spent his first five years in the league with the Lions, and was a good-enough player when he was healthy, which wasn’t often.

It’s good to know none of this has dampened his joy for life.