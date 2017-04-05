Giants not quite sure what Owa Odighizuwa means either

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 6:31 AM EDT

Perhaps Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa isn’t ready to step away from football.

Or perhaps no one’s quite sure what he meant in the first place.

After tweeting that he needed some time “to get away from the game,” he’s since come back with another message saying he was “doing great” and “grateful to be a part of BIG BLUE.”

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, several team sources and some teammates had no clue what was going on with Odighizuwa. There were vague suggestions he might be dealing with “personal” problems, though it’s impossible to tell from the tweets, which are sort of gibberish-y.

His agent didn’t respond to requests for comment, and the Giants had nothing to add either, since they’re probably trying to figure out what the heck it all means anyway.

Odighizuwa was a third-round pick two years ago out of UCLA, but hasn’t recorded a sack yet.