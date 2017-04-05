Jamal Adams runs much faster at LSU’s pro day

Leonard Fournette’s weight isn’t the only thing that’s gone way down since the Scouting Combine.
According to Mike Mayock of the NFL Network, LSU safety Jamal Adams ran his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.
That’s impressive on its own, but it’s amazing considering he ran a 4.56 in Indianapolis a month ago.
The clocks on campus were showing a 4.33 time for Adams but there’s traditionally some home-cooking involved at every pro day, and the only real “official” times are the ones the teams themselves harvest and keep for their own uses.
The basic fact is that Adams is extremely athletic and rangy, and figures to be a top-10 pick regardless. His combine time didn’t necessarily prevent that, either, so it will be interesting to gauge the reaction.
Of course he does. Everyone runs faster at their pro day because the times are inaccurate. The times are recorded with humans and stop watches compared to at the combine where a computer records the actual time. Same reason why Williams this year and Tredwell last year didn’t run at the combine so they could get an inaccurate time with home field advantage at their Pro Day. I don’t trust any Pro Day times…..
jerry rice ran a 4.77. running straight for 40 yards without pads and a helmet is extremely important
Was he wearing his helmet and shoulder pads during the work out?
That just shows Adams doesn’t run as fast on different surfaces that aren’t set up just right for this Goldilocks. What happens when he goes to different stadiums and gets smoked?
Really hoping he somehow lasts to Pick 10….
YES!
I want the Bears to take Jamal Adams at #3. We can use a safety. He’s a defensive leader. He’s a high-floor guy.
I want him to be a Bear!
My fear was that they would take a one-year stater like Marshon Lattimore because his measurables were so great. Well if he is a legit 4.3 guy then the Bears will have a harder time passing him up.
Either way he is fast. We all knew that, but is he fast enough to keep up with NFL wide receivers?