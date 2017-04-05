Jamal Adams runs much faster at LSU’s pro day

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Leonard Fournette’s weight isn’t the only thing that’s gone way down since the Scouting Combine.

According to Mike Mayock of the NFL Network, LSU safety Jamal Adams ran his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

That’s impressive on its own, but it’s amazing considering he ran a 4.56 in Indianapolis a month ago.

The clocks on campus were showing a 4.33 time for Adams but there’s traditionally some home-cooking involved at every pro day, and the only real “official” times are the ones the teams themselves harvest and keep for their own uses.

The basic fact is that Adams is extremely athletic and rangy, and figures to be a top-10 pick regardless. His combine time didn’t necessarily prevent that, either, so it will be interesting to gauge the reaction.