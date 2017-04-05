John Schneider: Marshawn Lynch talks with Raiders will go smoothly

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Talk of running back Marshawn Lynch returning to the NFL with the Raiders has been percolating for a while now and things took a big step forward on Wednesday with Lynch visiting the team to reportedly tell them that he wants to play in Oakland.

Making that happen isn’t as simple as just signing a contract. The Seahawks hold the running back’s rights and would have to trade him to the Raiders or release him in order to get Lynch into silver and black.

During an appearance on ESPN 710 in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider confirmed Lynch only wants to play for the Raiders and said his relationship with Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie — the two men shared an office with the Packers earlier in their careers — would make for easy talks.

“It’s one that will go in a smooth manner because of our relationship,” Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

When and if Lynch submits reinstatement papers with the league, he’ll immediately count for $9 million under the Seahawks’ salary cap and that’s not a number the Seahawks could easily carry right now. That should go along with the relationship between the two executives as reason to believe that things would play out sooner rather than later to get Lynch on Oakland’s roster.