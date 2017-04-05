John Schneider: Richard Sherman trade talk didn’t come out of nowhere

When talk of the Seahawks trading cornerback Richard Sherman first surfaced late last month, Sherman initially laughed it off before issuing a more serious statement in light of comments from General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.
Among the things Schneider said was that the team listens to everything that other teams might send their way and he expanded on the topic during an appearance with Brock and Salk on 710 ESPN Wednesday. Schneider said that what “you’ve seen lately in the news is real.”
“This isn’t a secret like this just came out of nowhere,” Schneider said. “People find things out and we’re not going to lie to each other and we’re not going to BS each other. It’s going to be all laid out, and like I said, that doesn’t happen everywhere. . . . It’s just open communication. He knows what’s going on. We know what’s going on. I don’t know if anything would ever happen, but like I tell people all the time, 98 percent of the deals that we’re involved with, we don’t follow through with. But at least we’ve opened that door, gone down the road and seen what’s behind Door A or Door B.”
Carroll said that he doesn’t see anything happening, but that he was also “anxious” to see Sherman “handle everything and do really well and represent himself and his teammates in great fashion” after a 2016 season that saw him spend time scrapping with assistant coaches and the media.
Both those comments and the ones Schneider made on Wednesday sent a pretty clear message to Sherman that he’s not guaranteed to remain in Seattle. As of now, there’s no sign that anything the Seahawks have heard make a trade likely before the start of next season but they’ve made no secret that they’re willing to hear something that could change that state of affairs.
Wait… when did Bo Duke become the GM of the Seahawks?
He’d be a nice fit in Pittsburgh and fill a major void.
Its his mouth. Sick of it myself.
Stop with the diva nonsense.
Hoping we draft a corner first.
Philosophy has always been that for this front office. Nothing really earth shattering. Doubt the offer is made that the Hawks would take, so moving on.
Trade him now, his skills will diminish faster than Revis’
Why would you not listen to trade offers? That’s the general manager’s job. Sustainability.
In other words….a late first rounder wasn’t enough. So we will let him know publicly that last year’s tantrums will not be tolerated again.
What says you Richard Sherman?
Richard Sherman is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers to become Gus Bradley’s new press corner….
And this just goes to prove he was never a top cornerback but you can do a lot when you have Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas the third
I took a first-rounder for this guy any day
I just hope the Raiders stay away from this clown.
“This isn’t a secret like this just came out of nowhere,” Schneider said. “People find things out and we’re not going to lie to each other and we’re not going to BS each other.
But your coach has no problem lying to the media with false claims that Dick Sherman was “injured”. When the threats of sanctions and penalties came down from the league, Pete had a quickly backtrack and tell them he was just trying to cover for his player and his fragile ego that, in reality, he sucks without Earl Thomas and lost a step.
I like Sherman, but I wouldn’t mind seeing him traded after some of his outburts last year. Whining about the Super Bowl two seasons after the fact was a bit much.
Seeing he has an opinion on literally everything else on the planet, I’m sure we can expect Richie’s philosophically inhanced retort (’cause he did go to Stanford as we all know) any time now.
Hey little Richard, looks like you and your blabber mouth have worn out your welcome in Sheattle. lolz #pwned
There are two critical aspects to evaluating any player, his talent/skill set and his attitude or how he’d fit in your locker room. Dick Sherman is a mixed bag so any GM should proceed with caution.
Long as we have earl, Sherman can be traded
Man Seattle fans are fickle. You guys didn’t mind his mouth when they were appearing in and winning Super Bowls.
Sherman’s antics were “cute” at first, with the whole Crabtree thing, but got annoying as time went on. I am starting to get the feeling that Seahawk fans would rather not be associated with a personality like this. Russell Wilson, as cheesy, and full of it as he is, is a much better face for the franchise.
I could see turd bay going after him, turd Thompson loves ex Vikings and Seahawks
sherman and butler swapping spots? seattle would save a little
and not lose much
Schneider still could have kept his mouth shut. I can’t see any serious general manager blabbing to the press about something like this. Poor form. This organization, despite having a great eye for talent, will screw up big in the clutch, because that’s what happens with their management. They encourage their players to shoot their mouths off and then get upset when players call out their dumb decisions.
He’s lost a step
Buy low..sell high. Richard has hit his ceiling so it makes alot of sense to listen to offers. If you can pick up #1 or one of the top 3 picks in the 2nd they should consider it.
No way, core guy. They’re crazy