John Schneider: Richard Sherman trade talk didn’t come out of nowhere

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

When talk of the Seahawks trading cornerback Richard Sherman first surfaced late last month, Sherman initially laughed it off before issuing a more serious statement in light of comments from General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

Among the things Schneider said was that the team listens to everything that other teams might send their way and he expanded on the topic during an appearance with Brock and Salk on 710 ESPN Wednesday. Schneider said that what “you’ve seen lately in the news is real.”

“This isn’t a secret like this just came out of nowhere,” Schneider said. “People find things out and we’re not going to lie to each other and we’re not going to BS each other. It’s going to be all laid out, and like I said, that doesn’t happen everywhere. . . . It’s just open communication. He knows what’s going on. We know what’s going on. I don’t know if anything would ever happen, but like I tell people all the time, 98 percent of the deals that we’re involved with, we don’t follow through with. But at least we’ve opened that door, gone down the road and seen what’s behind Door A or Door B.”

Carroll said that he doesn’t see anything happening, but that he was also “anxious” to see Sherman “handle everything and do really well and represent himself and his teammates in great fashion” after a 2016 season that saw him spend time scrapping with assistant coaches and the media.

Both those comments and the ones Schneider made on Wednesday sent a pretty clear message to Sherman that he’s not guaranteed to remain in Seattle. As of now, there’s no sign that anything the Seahawks have heard make a trade likely before the start of next season but they’ve made no secret that they’re willing to hear something that could change that state of affairs.