Lawyer: Bill Belichick was subpoenaed for Aaron Hernandez trial

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

Previously placed on the witness list for the ongoing double murder trial against former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, Patriots coach Bill Belichick supposedly received a subpoena to testify earlier this week.

Lawyer Jose Baez, who represented Hernandez, told the presiding judge on Wednesday that Belichick was served with a subpoena, but that he was not present to testify, via Christina Hager of WBZ-TV.

Hager’s Twitter timeline contains no other references to the issue. If Belichick had been properly served with a subpoena and had defied it, that would have been a fairly big deal. Judges typically don’t react kindly when people fail to honor formal mandates to appear in court, whether to testify or serve on a jury or face accusations.

Instead, the case moved on without Belichick, Baez rested his case, and closing arguments will occur on Thursday.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence without parole for killing Odin Lloyd in July 2013. Hernandez currently is accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in July 2012.