Leonard Fournette down to 228 pounds at LSU pro day

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

During the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, LSU running back Leonard Fournette weighed in at a heavier than expected 240 pounds.

That was five pounds heavier than his listed weight during his final college season, but shrugged off any concerns that he was out of shape because of what he called “water weight.” He ran well in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis to back up that position and Wednesday’s pro day workout at LSU provided further evidence that the extra weight wasn’t a big deal.

Andrew Lopez of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Fournette weighed in at 228 pounds in Baton Rouge as another month of workouts have shaved away all of that extra weight and then some.

Neither Fournette’s weight nor his workout in Indianapolis did anything to change his consensus standing as the top running back in the draft and, barring injury, there’s not likely to be anything at his pro day to alter that either. He met with the Jaguars this week and is thought to be a possibility for Jacksonville with the fourth overall pick later this month.