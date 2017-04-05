Marshawn Lynch tells Raiders he’s ready to go

Marshawn Lynch is ready to return to football after a one-year retirement and play in the city where he grew up.
Lynch, who visited the Raiders today, told the team he’s ready to un-retire and play for them this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks will have something to say about that. Although Seattle gave Oakland permission to talk to Lynch, he remains on the Seahawks’ reserve/retired list, which means the Raiders can only trade for him, not sign him. Presumably the Seahawks are willing to do that or else they wouldn’t have given the Raiders permission to talk to him, but until a deal is reached between the Seahawks and the Raiders, no deal can be reached between the Raiders and Lynch.
If Lynch tried to force the Seahawks into releasing him he might be able to do so simply by un-retiring and reporting for work. Under his current contract, he’d be due a $9 million salary this year, which would make him the highest-paid running back currently under contract in the NFL. It’s very unlikely that the Seahawks who are already deep with running backs Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, CJ Prosise and Alex Collins on the team, want to add another running back to their roster. So if Lynch were to report, Seattle would probably cut him.
But the simpler way to do it would be for the Raiders and Seahawks to agree on some sort of compensation that would allow Lynch to join the Raiders immediately. He’s ready to go, and Oakland is ready to sign him.
I am pretty sure Marshawn owes the Seahawks a good chunk of bonus money. Brings the salary down quite a bit.
Best of luck to him and if this makes him happy, I’m happy for him. But it doesn’t mean I will like to see him on the field and not in a Hawks uniform.
Release Mode.
This gets done before the week is out. I see a swap of picks in the 1st and 2nd rounds.
Sounds like he’s only willing to play for the Raiders – hope that doesn’t drive up the price of a trade into the stratosphere.
Beast Mode in Oaktown – destiny.
Oh man, even though I’d love to see him in a Hawks uniform, I would be thrilled to see him play again period. Amazing player and hilarious personality.
Yes lawd!! RB 1 wus hannin!
Seahawks are probably going to trade him but want too much for him. So if Lynch is smart he’ll show up to work. It might be interesting if they cut Lacy or rawls and keep Lynch….
Bro, I been here the whole time.
The Seahawks have bent over backwards for Lynch his whole time here. I’d be disappointed if they just flat out release him. If the Raiders wanna play hardball and not offer up compensation, then keep Lynch on the roster for another year. Even if he refuses to play, stick to your guns and don’t just cave to him. Let him sit on the bench his final year. Fine him if he refuses to participate in team activities and get some of that money back.
He’s always given it his all on the field and he’ll always be one of my favorite Seahawks, but he also held out one year and caused unnecessary drama throughout his time in Seattle. The Seahawks don’t owe him anything.
Give us a first rounder and he’s yours