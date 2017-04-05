Marshawn Lynch visits the Raiders’ facility

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

In another sign that Marshawn Lynch is poised to come out of retirement to play for his home town team, Lynch is at the Raiders’ facility in Oakland today.

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee reports in his new position as a Barstool Sports contributor that Lynch is at the facility talking to team officials.

Because Lynch retired while still under contract to the Seahawks, the Raiders would need permission from the Seahawks to talk to him. There’s been no word of the Seahawks granting such permission, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they did so as a step toward facilitating a trade.

The Raiders are in need of a running back after last year’s starter, Latavius Murray, signed with the Vikings in free agency. Lynch, if he’s healthy and in shape after a year off, would help there — and may also excite some Oakland fans who would otherwise be ready to bail on the team that will soon bail on Oakland.