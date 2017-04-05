Marshon Lattimore visiting 49ers, among others

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 5, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore has the kind of talent to interest every team, though he comes with some injury questions. And it appears plenty of people want to take a closer look.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lattimore is visiting the 49ers today.

The 49ers own the second overall pick, which seems high for a cornerback considering their other needs though Lattimore is certainly talented.

He’s already seen the Bears (third) and Titans (fifth), and Rapoport says he’ll visit with all the teams in the top five, which would suggest future trips to Cleveland and Jacksonville. And really, who doesn’t want to visit Cleveland and Jacksonville in April?