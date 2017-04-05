Ozzie Newsome: High probability Ravens sign a free agent before the draft

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT

Center Nick Mangold paid a visit to the Ravens on Wednesday that ended without a contract for the longtime Jets starter, but it sounds like a veteran will be joining the team in the not too distant future.

During a press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Ozzie Newsome was asked about the likelihood that the Ravens sign a free agent before the draft.

“We’re working. We’re working, and I could say there is a high probability of that, yes,” Newsome said.

Newsome was asked about free agents in general, but Mangold seems like a decent bet to get a job. The Ravens traded starting center Jeremy Zuttah to the 49ers, leaving the team in need of a new starter and the free agent market has little to offer with John Sullivan signing with the Rams this week.