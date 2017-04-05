Pardon My Take lands its white-whale interview

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

At the Super Bowl, when PFT Live had a sit-down with Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, the officially uncredentialed but unofficially credentialed Barstool Big Cat and PFT Commenter were lurking. Watching. Waiting. Heckling.

Roughly more than two months later, they’ve secured their white-whale interview: A looming sit-down with Watt. To make it happen, the award-winning listeners of the Pardon My Take podcast contributed nearly $60,000, which will be donated to Watt’s foundation.

Big Cat a/k/a Dan Katz joined Wednesday’s PFT Live via Skype (at a charitable contribution much lower than $60,000) to discuss the situation. Along with other topics, including whether Tony Romo is a Hall of Famer.