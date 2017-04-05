Rams add veteran center John Sullivan

The Rams needed a center, and now they have one.
Veteran center John Sullivan will sign with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Rams have been looking for a center since cutting last year’s starter, Tim Barnes. They signed Ryan Groy to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent, but the Bills matched the offer. Sullivan was next on the list and is now in place as the Rams’ center.
The 31-year-old Sullivan was the Vikings’ starter from 2009 to 2014 but missed the entire 2015 season, then went to Washington last year and was a backup. New Rams coach Sean McVay coached Sullivan in Washington last year, so Sullivan arrives already knowing the offense.
Sullivan was the No. 85 player in our Free Agent Hot 100.
YES…. now we need a guard in the draft, and a wr or two, a linebacker and we’re good