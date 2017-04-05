Rams add veteran center John Sullivan

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT

The Rams needed a center, and now they have one.

Veteran center John Sullivan will sign with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams have been looking for a center since cutting last year’s starter, Tim Barnes. They signed Ryan Groy to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent, but the Bills matched the offer. Sullivan was next on the list and is now in place as the Rams’ center.

The 31-year-old Sullivan was the Vikings’ starter from 2009 to 2014 but missed the entire 2015 season, then went to Washington last year and was a backup. New Rams coach Sean McVay coached Sullivan in Washington last year, so Sullivan arrives already knowing the offense.

