Report: Cowboys headquarters a favorite to host 2018 draft

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 6:32 AM EDT

The Cowboys opened a lavish new headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas last year that features a 12,000-seat stadium, multiple practice fields and a hotel among its bells and whistles.

In addition to hosting Cowboys practices, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed interest in holding other events at the facility including the league’s Scouting Combine and the draft. There’s no sign that the former will be leaving Indianapolis, but the league has put the draft on the move in recent years.

The Cowboys facility may be next. Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that the complex has emerged as a favorite to host the draft in 2018.

This year’s draft will be held in Philadelphia and gets underway on April 27. The Chiefs and Packers are among the teams that have also expressed interest in bringing the event to town.