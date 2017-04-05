Report: Falcons to work out Forrest Lamp

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

The Falcons lost a member of their 2016 starting offensive line to retirement last week when right guard Chris Chester opted to call an end to his playing career after becoming a free agent in March.

The team has a pair of in-house options to replace him in Ben Garland and Wes Schweitzer and they also signed former Colt Hugh Thornton, but the pool of potential starters could grow in the draft. Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that the team will put Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp through a private workout next week.

Lamp was a four-year starter and spent most of that time playing left tackle, although the general feeling around the league has been that he will kick inside to guard at the professional level. There’s also been talk about teams thinking he could be a center, although Alex Mack’s presence would make that an unlikely place for him to wind up if he’s in Atlanta.

McClure reports that the team is also expected to work out Lamp’s teammate and fellow tackle Derrick Williams Jr.