Report: Nick Mangold visiting Ravens

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 5, 2017, 12:05 AM EDT

After trading their starting center to the San Francisco 49ers last month, the Baltimore Ravens are kicking the tires on one of the best free agent centers left on the market.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Baltimore Ravens are hosting former New York Jets center Nick Mangold for a visit. He arrived in Baltimore on Tuesday night and will remain in town through Wednesday.

The Ravens traded center Jeremy Zuttah to the 49ers last month. Baltimore had planned to release Zuttah before the 49ers’ interest sparked a deal.

Meanwhile, the Jets released Mangold in late February after 11 seasons with the franchise and seven Pro Bowl selections.

The trade of Zuttah left the Ravens with unproven options at center. John Urschel, Ryan Jensen and Matt Skura are the only centers currently on Baltimore’s roster.