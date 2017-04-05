Report: Patriots have expressed interest in Richard Sherman trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

The Seahawks have been open about discussing the fact that teams have approached them about trading for cornerback Richard Sherman and the list of teams that they’ve spoken to reportedly includes a team that is rarely open about discussing their plans on any front.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots have “expressed interest” in making a deal for Sherman, although he adds that other teams have pursued the Seattle cornerback more aggressively at this point in talks with the Seahawks. Howe suggests that could change if cornerback Malcolm Butler winds up playing elsewhere.

Butler is a restricted free agent and has been pursued by the Saints, although their coach Sean Payton has said that the team won’t sign him to an offer sheet that would require them to send the 11th overall pick to New England as compensation. Butler would need to sign his tender in order to facilitate a trade for different compensation and has until April 21 to sign an offer sheet with another club.

In their discussions of a potential Sherman trade, General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have each downplayed the likelihood of a deal going down. The right offer from the Patriots could change that, but it doesn’t appear that will happen unless another domino falls first in New England.