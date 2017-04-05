Report: Patriots have expressed interest in Richard Sherman trade

The Seahawks have been open about discussing the fact that teams have approached them about trading for cornerback Richard Sherman and the list of teams that they’ve spoken to reportedly includes a team that is rarely open about discussing their plans on any front.
Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots have “expressed interest” in making a deal for Sherman, although he adds that other teams have pursued the Seattle cornerback more aggressively at this point in talks with the Seahawks. Howe suggests that could change if cornerback Malcolm Butler winds up playing elsewhere.
Butler is a restricted free agent and has been pursued by the Saints, although their coach Sean Payton has said that the team won’t sign him to an offer sheet that would require them to send the 11th overall pick to New England as compensation. Butler would need to sign his tender in order to facilitate a trade for different compensation and has until April 21 to sign an offer sheet with another club.
In their discussions of a potential Sherman trade, General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have each downplayed the likelihood of a deal going down. The right offer from the Patriots could change that, but it doesn’t appear that will happen unless another domino falls first in New England.
Is it possible to trade this guy out of the NFL? He is by far the most obnoxious player in the league.
He’s got the obnoxious part covered, but I can’t recall him ever cheating. He may not be Patriot material.
Plus if Sherman did have the stones to confront BB about play calling on the sideline during a game, I’d kind of like to see that. I 100% get why some people don’t like him but I much more prefer winning on game days vs winning fan popularity contests.
I remember when Randy Moss was a malcontent and nobody wanted anything to do with him. I’m sure Sherman would cost more than a 4th round pick but I’d certainly be curious to see what the asking price may be?
Ha… 2 out of the last 3 Super Bowls is quite the cesspool.
Sherman leaving Seattle would signify the end of their run of success.
Imagine if this actually happened. Patriots may go 19-0. Stacked on both sides.
Personally, I’d rather have Butler locked up for 5 years 45 mil with 30 guaranteed……
interesting that teams have acquired about Sherman and it seems the seahawks FO were listening and we’re open to it not really having their players back in the media but then BB and the patriots ask about him.. “oh we don’t see a trade happening..” i’m not a pats fan but when the SB champs want to poach 1 of your weapons to add to their arsenal it’s a no go? curious..
He was supposed to be suspended for 4 games for using adderall without a prescription but it got overturned.
Sherman >>> Cardinals whole team.
I still remember the camera panning to him just after Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell in the SB. Man, that look was sweet.
He still one the best CB. It would really suck if NE got him paired up with Stephan Gillmore.
Haha, good luck with that. That puts the contract at around 9 mil per yr. Hell AJ Bouye just signed for 5 yr 67.5 million or roughly 13.5 mil a year. No way butler accepts less than that IMO.
The Patriots are currently out of 2017 draft capital. It would be unprecedented for them to trade away a high 2018 pick. Perhaps they’re waiting for Butler to sign his RFA tender and some type of swap of CBs (and draft picks) would occur. Sherman sounds a lot better than a late first round pick from the Saints.
They don’t have anything to deal for him. Unless Seattle took Butler who after signing his tender would make about one third of Sherman’s salary and free up money for elsewhere. Then again Butler could walk next year anyway so what would be Seattle’s motivation for dealing w/NE?
Make your cheating comments. Meanwhile they’ll simply keep winning Super Bowls.
I know one thing to say to Sherman that might quiet him….
“Hey Richard… Wanna ring?”
Sherman has not been nearly as effective as a CB ever since the league started cracking down on defensive PI… The refs won’t call in on every play right Sherm? LOL