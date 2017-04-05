Should the Texans pursue Colin Kaepernick?

With Tony Romo now off the market (and assuming that they dumped Brock Osweiler and his salary due in part to the hope that they’d get Romo), what will the Texans do at quarterback?
The choices are: (1) Tom Savage; (2) Brandon Weeden; (3) a rookie; or (4) a veteran.
Of the veterans, Colin Kaepernick is the most intriguing, for various reasons. So if the choice ultimately boils down to Kaepernick or Savage, what should they do?
Sure, other options are available (including Jay Cutler). But between Savage and Kaepernick, who should they want?
Answer below. And if the answer is Savage, make the case in the comments by citing football reasons only and not by pointing out that Kaepernick doesn’t eat ribeyes.
Football reasons only, okay.
We’ve seen the body of work that Kaepernick has produced. We have yet to see Savage given the full opportunity with a full pre-season. O’Brien runs a complex offense, or at least wants to, I don’t think Kaep has the mental ability to make complex decisions in a timely manner. If he got frustrated with Brady, he’ll go ape poo with CK.
No they shouldn’t. Like I wrote on another story this morning, Luke McCown will get another job before Kaepernick does.
There are no football reasons for why. Kaepernick actually played pretty well last season considering the trash heap of talent around him. Savage is what he is, nothing’s going to change that.
Savage knows the system. He’s probably not the long term solution, but Kaep is not a good quarterback. Period.
Putting aside his political “beliefs”, he’s not very good. I put “beliefs” in parenthesis because I’m not sure he is really committed to them, because his actions don’t fit his “beliefs”.
Just like I don’t believe he is committed to the quarterback position. Anyone who has watched him in the last couple of years can see that. He was essentially a one hit wonder. He had about a year of success. However, as a passer he has not grown. He has gotten significantly worse. Anyone clamoring for him to be on a roster either shares his “beliefs” or simply basing it off of the one good year he had, years ago. He’s not good. He was a product of a perfect storm. He’s not broken as a QB, he cannot be fixed. His ceiling of improvement is low. He’s simply just bad. If you want him to hold a clipboard, okay. You could however find other passers who can do the same for significantly cheaper.
I’ll take 2012 Kaep, though.
Savage.
Partly because he’s worked hard to earn a shot and hasn’t publicly complained about his role. Kaepernick has had a couple shots and you know what you have with him: Slow decision making, poor reads, worse accuracy, occasional big plays. Savage has looked like a decent young QB with potential upside in the limited body of work we’ve seen. He deserves the shot for football reasons.
Colin will retire to anchor Al Jazeera’s new Sinful Sports Hour. Should be a hoot.