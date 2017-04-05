Should the Texans pursue Colin Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

With Tony Romo now off the market (and assuming that they dumped Brock Osweiler and his salary due in part to the hope that they’d get Romo), what will the Texans do at quarterback?

The choices are: (1) Tom Savage; (2) Brandon Weeden; (3) a rookie; or (4) a veteran.

Of the veterans, Colin Kaepernick is the most intriguing, for various reasons. So if the choice ultimately boils down to Kaepernick or Savage, what should they do?

Sure, other options are available (including Jay Cutler). But between Savage and Kaepernick, who should they want?

Answer below. And if the answer is Savage, make the case in the comments by citing football reasons only and not by pointing out that Kaepernick doesn’t eat ribeyes.