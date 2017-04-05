St. Louis voters reject public funding for soccer stadium

In the latest example of the public mood when it comes to using taxpayer money for sports teams, St. Louis voters rejected on Tuesday a proposal to spend $60 million in public fund on a stadium for a Major League Soccer franchise.
The good news, sort of, is that the vote was fairly close, with “no” securing 53 percent and “yes” getting 47. Still, as explained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, this likely means that St. Louis won’t be getting an MLS expansion franchise.
Public money is hard to come buy for professional sports venues, especially when a public vote is involved. In Las Vegas, $750 million in free money for a Raiders stadium came from legislative action. Other NFL teams that have secured public money in recent years have done so without a vote; in those places where votes were needed, the effort typically has failed.
Before the Rams left for L.A., where the team eventually will play in a privately-financed stadium, the powers-that-be in St. Louis put together a package that wouldn’t have required an election.
As the NFL’s current collection of stadiums moves toward their inevitable expiration dates, the absence of public money could make more relocations likely — especially if cities that currently don’t have teams are willing to come up with hundreds of millions to make it happen.
Good. Enough building play lands for billionaires.
Why is it good news that the vote was close?
It’s stupid to spend public money on these things. MLS should pay 100% for the stadium if it wants to put one in St. Louis.
I can tell you that “YES” spent millions on local TV ads ( that ran every few minutes on cable ) and they still lost by thousands of votes to “NO” ( who spent nothing )
Oh, and I still can’t figure out how the Board of Aldermen was somehow able to approve $450 million for the Rams ( never-to-be-built ) stadium, but then had to put this $60 million stadium up for public vote?
I don’t get why people trash taxpayers for not wanting to foot the bill. Fans watch the games (either in person or on TV) and the buy merchandise. What more should they have to pay for?
There are so many ways a city can spend $750,000,000 that would greatly benefit the city much more than financing a billionaires stadium would. The NFL should be ashamed for even asking but I guess you have to consider the (lack of) leadership.
If a billionaire wants me, the taxpayer, to help build a stadium that he wants, at least allow me to pick out my seat for the rest of my life. Regular season, playoffs, Super Bowls, concerts, Billy Graham crusades, rodeos, big-truck Bubba performances…you owe me and everyone else who ”contributes.”
