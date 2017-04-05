Tip from 19-year-old fan led to Tom Brady’s stolen jerseys

On the surface, the search for Tom Brady’s Super Bowl created the impression of a multi-agency effort that included equal parts gumshoe and CSI. In reality, it wasn’t nearly that complicated.
As explained by Cheryl Fiandaca of WBZ-TV, the case turned on a tip from a 19-year-old Patriots fan who lives in Seattle and who, more importantly, collects sports memorabilia.
In December, Dylan Wagner sold a jersey to Martin Mauricio Ortega via eBay. They later shared photos of their collections. Ortega’s had Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey, complete with grass stains.
Wagner asked Ortega how he got the item. Ortega said, “I’ll tell you later.”
Opting not to wait for the explanation, Wagner alerted a friend who also is an ATF special agent. Nothing happened.
After Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey came up missing, Wagner knew that Ortega was the thief. At that point, Wagner heard from the ATF agent, who then gave the information to the FBI.
As Wagner tells it, the video of Ortega in the Patriots’ locker room was inconclusive as to whether Ortega actually stole the item, and that without photo and other facts the teenager gave to the feds, a search warrant for Ortega’s basement wouldn’t have been obtained.
Then again, Wagner is only 19. What does he know?
Oh wait.
This Ortega guy seems like a real world-class moron, right until you get to the part of the story where he doesn’t face any charges.
Brady should give him a reward from his 14 mil bonus.
Awesome more fuel for the troll fire. Love it
Sharp-eyed collector and a cool story! Thanks!
Pats fan in Seattle?
Biggest bandwagon fans in all of sports.
Brady, a fan living in the heart of Seahawk territory made getting your jersey back possible.
Hook him up, man.
Seattle’s best fan, is a Patriots fan
Or maybe the reason no other player has said anything about big game items stolen is because they simply grabbed another jersey/helmet/kneepad and sold that as the genuine “game worn” item.
No charges for Ortega in Mexico… the criminals should just stay there because the days of them getting away with crime in the US is over.
So, the only reason they come to the US is to find victims?
They may have put Brady in danger by freely throwing his name and location around.
I dunno… It’s a jersey…
they can find a jersey but they can’t find Malaysia Airlines Flight 370?
Pats fans don’t miss a trick. By contrast Goodell’s 9th grade chemistry teacher was probably a Jets fan.
Sweet now we will have fans telling us who we can and can’t root for based on where you currently live. I love this new free America. I never realized how un-American I was being by making my own choices until others started dictating to me exactly how I should be living my life.
It would be so cool if Brady gave the kid one of the two jerseys. He is a collector, and that would make one heck of a centerpiece to his collection.
Can’t wait for the movie.
For example: Since he is also aspiring at QB (I read that in a different story) Brady can get him into some of those development camps.
He would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for that darned wacky kid and his eBay!
Ortega is a thief, but the 19 year old is a rat. He befriended Ortega, as evidenced by the exchange of pictures of their PERSONAL collections, and then sold him up the river. From where I’m from, this is not to be praised.
The next chapter of this story has to be Brady doing something very cool for that 19 year old kid.
Maybe a nice handwritten letter from Brady himself, and…………….. (let the comments begin)