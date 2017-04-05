Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott is stressing leadership at the team’s offseason workouts.

Central Florida DB Shaquill Griffin visited the Dolphins.

Former Patriots LB Jerod Mayo sees no harm in bringing in Adrian Peterson for a visit.

Jets CB Buster Skrine led fans through a workout for charity.

Will the Ravens draft a first-round receiver?

Here’s a pre-draft look at some possibilities in Cincinnati.

Everyone seems to agree that the Browns have settled on Myles Garrett as the first pick in the draft.

The Steelers had pre-draft visits with pass rushers Takk McKinley and Derek Rivers, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Montae Nicholson.

Will it be Tom Savage or Brandon Weeden under center in Houston?

The Colts signed their most free agents in team history.

The Jaguars are bringing in a linebacker and two safeties on pre-draft visits.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson makes the calls in the draft room, but he takes plenty of input from the coaching staff.

The Broncos have to cross one of their quarterback options off the list.

Here’s a look inside Chiefs G.M. John Dorsey’s office.

The NFL isn’t selling any official Las Vegas Raiders merchandise, but knockoffs are selling well.

The Chargers are expecting big things from LB Trovon Reed.

Tony Romo says he’s going from one legendary team to another.

Giants DE Owamagbe Idighizuwa tweeted that he’s “doing great” but hasn’t clarified what he meant when he said recently that he was stepping away from football.

New Eagle Timmy Jernigan saw his production slip last year in Baltimore.

Washington coach Jay Gruden has some plans for fixing the team’s problems in the red zone.

Bears pass rusher Pernell McPhee has lost 25 pounds and says he’s going to be “dangerous” this year.

The Lions expect DT Haloti Ngata to play well in his 13th NFL season.

Here’s a look at what the Packers may do in the first two days of the draft.

Backup QB Case Keenum thinks he has something to contribute in Minnesota.

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff will listen to draft trade offers.

The Panthers’ offseason schedule is out.

The Saints are taking a look at LSU’s Davon Godchaux.

Is Joe Mixon too big a risk for the Buccaneers?

Free agent WR Anquan Boldin is still looking for the right fit, but the Cardinals haven’t called.

Will the 49ers draft a first-round quarterback?

The Rams, whose facilities in Los Angeles still aren’t ready, will work out at Cal Lutheran University starting next week.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, WR Paul Richardson and TE Jimmy Graham are working out together before the team’s offseason program begins.