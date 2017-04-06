 Skip to content

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 6, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT
AP

Michael Campanaro has shown in glimpses what he can do.

He’ll look to provide the Ravens an extended look in 2017.

Baltimore is reportedly signing the wide receiver to a one-year contract worth up to $2 million. Campanaro was a restricted free agent on whom the Ravens placed a one-year original tender worth $1.79 million. This new deal is worth up to $2 million, featuring a $250,000 signing bonus and a $250,000 roster bonus, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

Campanaro offers depth behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

The 5-foot-9 slot receiver has 12 career catches for 137 yards. He was active for only three games in 2016, logging three carries for 72 yards and five punt returns for 63. A calf injury led to the Ravens waive-injuring him in September. He was re-signed to the practice squad in November and activated to the 53-man roster in December.

He now can vie for a larger role this year.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!