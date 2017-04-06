Adrian Peterson to visit the Saints next week

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 6, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

The Saints already have one physical, downhill runner in Mark Ingram.

That won’t stop them from kicking the tires on Adrian Peterson.

New Orleans will host the 32-year-old running back for a visit next week, according to Heath Evans of the NFL Network. This marks the third known free-agency visit for Peterson, who already has seen the Seahawks and Patriots.

Travaris Cadet, Daniel Lasco and Marcus Murphy are the lone backups in New Orleans. So while Peterson may not necessarily stand out as a complement to Ingram, he does represent additional depth at the position, a need the Saints figured to address at some point between free agency and the April 27-29 draft.

The Saints’ three reserves have a combined 38 NFL carries.

Peterson has 2,418.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Minnesota. Last year, a knee injury ended his season after three games. He finished with 37 carries for 72 yards and no scores.