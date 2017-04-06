Bills visit with Justin Durant

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

The first waves of free agency have come to an end and teams have generally turned their focus to the draft, but there are still some veterans looking for jobs.

One is linebacker Justin Durant and his search for a team in 2017 has led him to Buffalo. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Durant visited with the Bills on Thursday.

Durant returned to the Cowboys in 2016 for his third season with the team in the last four years. He played for the Falcons during the 2015 season. Durant had 37 tackles and a sack in 13 appearances with Dallas last year and has played in 121 games overall over the last 10 years.

The Bills retained Lorenzo Alexander, but lost Zach Brown as a free agent this offseason. Durant could help fill that void, although he probably wouldn’t be guaranteed much more than a chance at competing for a role in any deal with the Bills.