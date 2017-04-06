DeAndre Levy recovering from knee surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

The Lions released linebacker DeAndre Levy this offseason after a couple of years that saw injuries keep Levy on the sideline more often than he was on the field.

Levy’s bid to find a new home for the 2017 season won’t be helped by a reminder of those injury issues. Levy posted a picture to social media of himself on crutches with his right knee wrapped and told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he had surgery on the knee a few days ago.

A torn meniscus in the same knee forced Levy to have surgery last season on his way to missing 11 games. He told Birkett that his goal now is to “heal and get healthy under trusted physicians,” which may be a reference to reports immediately after last season that he didn’t need to have another operation on his knee. Birkett also points out that Levy had $1.75 million of his 2017 compensation guaranteed against injury, which might lead to a grievance now that he’s gone back for more surgery.

However that plays out, Levy will likely now need to wait until he can show teams he’s healthy enough to compete for a roster spot before he’s able to sign a deal for the 2017 season.