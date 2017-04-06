Eddie Lacy’s having a garage sale

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 7:35 AM EDT

Former Vikings coach Bud Grant has gotten notice for a couple of garage sales in recent years and he’s getting some company on that front from a former member of the Vikings’ bitter rivals from Wisconsin.

Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is getting set to head to Seattle after spending the last four years with the Packers and it seems he’d like to travel light on the way to his new home. Lacy announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be holding a “garage and moving” sale in DePere, Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.

Lacy announced that the proceeds for the sale will be going to charity while anything that doesn’t get sold will be donated to Freedom House, a shelter in Green Bay for homeless families.

There’s no word on what kind of items will be on sale, although we’re sure your comments will be full of all manner of suggestions for what one might find when Lacy puts out the card tables this weekend.