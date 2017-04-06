Falcons continue looking at players on offensive, defensive lines

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 7:14 AM EDT

The Falcons addressed the middle of their defensive line during free agency by signing defensive tackle Dontari Poe away from the Chiefs and they may do the same on the edges of the line come the draft.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young is scheduled to put Ohio defensive end Tarell Basham through a private workout next week. Basham is coming off a year that saw him record 11.5 sacks and has also caught the eye of the Cowboys and Saints, both of whom have visited or will visit with the prospect.

The Falcons are also slated to hold a private workout with Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, who is one of several blockers under consideration in Atlanta.

They also held a private workout with Utah tackle Garrett Bolles and guard Isaac Asiata last week. While Bolles played tackle in college, the Falcons will likely be thinking about a move to guard in the wake of Chris Chester’s retirement if they do make Bolles their choice.