Greg Hardy, Ahmad Bradshaw, Kellen Winslow arrive for Spring League

Posted by Mike Florio on April 6, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

The Spring League, the newest developmental football league has officially launched, sort of. Players have convened at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for training camp in advance of an April 15 kickoff to the six-game season.

According to a spokesman for the league has informed PFT that the following former NFL players are in attendance: defensive end Greg Hardy, running back Ahmad Bradshaw, tight end Kellen Winslow, quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, running back Ben Tate, and quarterback Ricky Stanzi.

These and other players are doing all they can to play the game they love, because according to the league’s website they’re not getting paid. Instead, they get lodging and meals for the duration of the season, which actually will end in only 20 days.

The games end one day before the draft. Anyone who stands out could then be added, in theory, to an NFL offseason roster as OTAs approach.