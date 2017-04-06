Jahri Evans looking for a place to play in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Guard Jahri Evans was released by the Saints in February 2016 in a move designed to save New Orleans some money, but wound up back with the team after being released by the Seahawks at the end of the preseason.

He started every game for the Saints in his 11th season with the team, but another reunion seems unlikely after the team signed Larry Warford as a free agent this offseason. Shortly after that move, Evans sent out a tweet saying farewell to New Orleans but said during an appearance on NFL Network Thursday that he wasn’t saying farewell to the NFL.

“Not at all,” Evans said. “I had a good season last year. We did a lot of good things, and I’m just waiting for that phone call [in] the right situation. As long I’m playing at an elite level, I’ll still strap on that helmet and give it a go.”

At this point, Evans may be waiting for that call through the draft but he could wind up as a fit for a team that doesn’t find the help at guard they may want to add heading into the 2017 season.