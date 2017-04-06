Jets sign ex-Chiefs TE Brian Parker

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

The Jets added tight end Brian Parker to their roster last year, but his stay with the team came to a quick end when he failed a physical.

They’re giving it another shot this year. The team announced that they have signed Parker to their 90-man roster on Thursday afternoon.

Parker played in nine games for the Chiefs in 2015 and caught one pass for six yards. He was waived before the start of last season and claimed by the Jets, but remained out of the league after failing his physical.

The Jets have been thin at tight end for several years and Austin Seferian-Jenkins is set to begin the year on a two-game suspension, which helps explain why some mock drafters have predicted the team will select Alabama tight end O.J. Howard in the first round this year. The Jets have enough other needs that you could slot a lot of positions into those projections without seeming too off base.