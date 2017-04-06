Lame-duck season: Marvin Lewis expects no extension

A contract extension for a head coach is seen as a vote of confidence from an owner. At times, a one-year extension can be reached to avoid the coach from entering a “lame-duck season,” which has him coaching on the final year of his deal.
Marvin Lewis doesn’t expect that vote of confidence.
And so, he’ll coach on.
The Bengals head coach said Thursday that he doesn’t foresee a contract extension before the 2017 season. He downplayed what effect that has on him.
“It’s not really a subject that’s on my mind,” Lewis said to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I don’t think it’s on (owner Mike Brown’s) mind, either. I’ve gone into many seasons without a new contract. It’s not a focus for me.”
Naturally, it will be a focus for others.
That’s part of the issue in not doing one.
No coach in Bengals history has won more games than Lewis, who owns a 118-110-3 record across 14 years. Those marks, however, include seven playoff games. The franchise has lost all seven under Lewis, including five one-and-done appearances from 2011 to 2015.
An extension for Lewis may not come until the Bengals win a playoff game next January.
If they don’t, it may not come at all.
Marv will admit he looks and walks like a duck, but he resents the “lame” talk. “It’s just a little morning stiffness…”.
A successful coach for sure, just not in the postseason.
lame duck franchise
Legitimately bad coach.
If he wasn’t “Marvin Lewis” he would have been fired 10 years ago.
I would concur. He should have been fired years ago…
Bengals fans rejoice, little suspecting Lewis’s successor will almost certainly be their vastly overrated assistant head and offensive line coach, Paul Alexander. Ugh.
Long overdue.
No should he…
His lack of discipline has cost the Bengals countless games, including the playoffs. Burfect and Pac Man, for all their talent, always self destruct at the worst possible moments.
Their playoff window is firmly slammed shut.
Its the Bengals. I wouldn’t expect them to be anything more then they are. Outside of AJ they don’t have a lot of premier players. They had their run and Lewis would be better off moving on.
He’s always been just good enough to not get fired, but never good enough to be good.